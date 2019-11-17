Tech Talk: This week Derek Uchman reviews more Christmas gadgets for kids

In the second of our two-parter, we take a look at another three gadgets which will hopefully keep the little terrors suitably entertained over Christmas and beyond.

Sphero Mini Soccer

£49.99

Sphero are one of the more established makers of robots for kids, and the Mini Soccer is a new idea for Christmas. The box contains eight small practice cones and a tiny app-controlled football into which is squeezed a gyroscope, accelerometer and LED lights. Using a phone, your sprogs will be able to perform all sorts of football-type skills and challenges while absorbing the basics of coding.

Our rating? ⭐⭐⭐⭐

Robo Wunderkind

£139 (from Nov 25 to Dec 15)

This is an educational toy, so it should make parents feel good about themselves, too. Encourages creativity and coding by getting kids to snap together blocks with different functions to make robots. The programming takes a similar simple approach – just drag icons into place. There are quite a few toys out there which follow a similar approach but few are as versatile as this.

Our Rating?⭐⭐⭐⭐

VTech Kidizoom Action Cam HD

£52.99

Aimed at active pre-teens, this action camera packs in a lot for its price. In the box, you’ll find a waterproof case, bike mount, wrist strap, an adhesive mount and a wide-angle lens. The camera itself shoots HD stills but struggles a bit to deliver the promised 1280×720 videos. Fully charged it will run for 2.5 hours and there’s also a handy expansion slot for microSD cards.

Our Rating? ⭐⭐⭐