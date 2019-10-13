Tech Talk: This week Derek Uchman reviews head torches

The nights, as they say, are drawing in, which isn’t the best news if you like to walk, run, cycle or just get out and about.

What you need is a head torch.

Here we test three, so there’s no excuse to hibernate over the coming months

Coleman CXS+ 250

£29.99 (from outdoorworlddirect.co.uk)

Who’d have thought something like a head lamp could have so many features? Unlike most of the competition, this has five light modes, ranging from extra bright down to red.

And, significantly, thanks to a sensor, it adjusts the beam to suit your environment. There’s also Coleman’s “BatteryLock” system, which prevents corrosion when the headset is stored for long periods.

Our rating? ⭐⭐⭐⭐

GP Discovery CK34

£14.99

The CK34 has four modes, but, as one is “SOS”, it’s really only three – high, low or red. Maximum brightness is 160 lumens – fine for just about every use.

Like Coleman’s offering, it incorporates a movement sensor, so you can switch it on and off with the wave of a hand. Overall, the CK34 is good value, but not outstanding.

Our rating? ⭐⭐⭐

Petzl Tikkina

£18

In terms of features, this is as basic as you can get – three brightness modes, and a large on/off switch.

But the Tikkina has strengths in other areas – such as reliability and build-quality. Comfortable to wear, the batteries will run for 60 hours in the two highest modes, and an astonishing 220 in the dimmest. The Tikkina is well-loved classic – and rightly so.

Our rating? ⭐⭐⭐⭐