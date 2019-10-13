Sunday, October 13th 2019 Show Links
Tech Talk: This week Derek Uchman reviews head torches

by Derek Uchman
October 13, 2019, 10:30 am
The nights, as they say, are drawing in, which isn’t the best news if you like to walk, run, cycle or just get out and about.

What you need is a head torch.

Here we test three, so there’s no excuse to hibernate over the coming months

Coleman CXS+ 250

£29.99 (from outdoorworlddirect.co.uk)

Who’d have thought something like a head lamp could have so many features? Unlike most of the competition, this has five light modes, ranging from extra bright down to red.

And, significantly, thanks to a sensor, it adjusts the beam to suit your environment. There’s also Coleman’s “BatteryLock” system, which prevents corrosion when the headset is stored for long periods.

Our rating? ⭐⭐⭐⭐

GP Discovery CK34

£14.99

The CK34 has four modes, but, as one is “SOS”, it’s really only three – high, low or red. Maximum brightness is 160 lumens – fine for just about every use.

Like Coleman’s offering, it incorporates a movement sensor, so you can switch it on and off with the wave of a hand. Overall, the CK34 is good value, but not outstanding.

Our rating? ⭐⭐⭐

Petzl Tikkina

£18

In terms of features, this is as basic as you can get – three brightness modes, and a large on/off switch.

But the Tikkina has strengths in other areas – such as reliability and build-quality. Comfortable to wear, the batteries will run for 60 hours in the two highest modes, and an astonishing 220 in the dimmest. The Tikkina is well-loved classic – and rightly so.

Our rating? ⭐⭐⭐⭐

