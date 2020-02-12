Tech Talk: Derek Uchman tests kitchen gadgets

Look into any kitchen and you’ll find a bunch of gadgets designed to do just one task. And most will be gathering dust. But that doesn’t mean they’re all bad. Here we look at three “one-trick ponies” that will do their job better than you can (probably)

Lakeland 2 Portion Rice Cooker

£29.99

Cooking rice is an art form. Thankfully, this compact piece of kit from Lakeland knows what it’s doing. Add rice, water, salt, then switch on – and that is it. Twenty minutes later you’ll get perfect, fluffy, non-sticky, non-soggy rice. The machine is pretty small, but actually produces enough for three or four portions. This will stay on my worktop.

VonShef Egg Boiler

£14.99

Like the rice cooker, this makes another fraught cooking task easy. By using steam, it cooks up to seven eggs in one go – hard or soft. Best of all, there’s no need to keep an eye on the process. Also included is an egg poacher. However, as it only does one at a time, it seems a bit of an afterthought. Still, for the boiler alone, it will also remain on my worktop.

Russell Hobbs Sous Vide Slow Cooker

£69.99

For those of you who don’t know, sous vide is a style of cooking in which the food is placed in a sealed bag then popped in precisely controlled hot water. It’s a bit Heston Blumenthal, but the results are sensational. And at under £70, this is one of the cheapest around. It’s also a slow cooker, and has a temperature probe. A bargain gadget, but we can’t see it being used daily.