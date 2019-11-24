Tech Talk: Derek Uchman takes a look at gifts for women

It’s a terrible stereotype that only blokes like gadgets. Blethers. Everyone loves tech. And just to prove it, here are three pieces of kit that will make great Christmas gifts for the female geek in your life.

Ember Ceramic Mug

£99.95

A mug with its own app? What’s not to like? This will keep your favourite cuppa at precisely the temperature you want it, thanks to an internal heater. You can even preset the temperature for different drinks, or brew the perfect cup of tea. Internal scales make sure the heater is off when the cup’s empty. The only downside is the price

Our rating? ⭐⭐⭐⭐

Silver Server DAB/FM Radio

£99.99

Ideal for your gran (or granddad). This thoughtfully constructed radio contains a large, high-contrast display which is easy to read, and well-spaced buttons for less-nimble fingers. We also liked that it can be programmed to play back personalised messages (such as reminders) at pre-programmed times. Finally, sound quality is better than you might expect from this type of kit.

Our rating? ⭐⭐⭐

Zippo Heatbank 6

£39.95

Zippo are best known for their lighters, but they also make petrol hand warmers. The Heatbank 6, though, is a new departure – it uses electricity. Beautifully shaped, it will keep your mitts toasty for up to six hours (hence the name). Indicator lights warn you how much time you have left. It also has another trick up its sleeve – it doubles as a powerbank, so your phone won’t run out of juice.

Our rating? ⭐⭐⭐