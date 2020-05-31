Tech Talk: Derek Uchman reviews TV sticks

Thanks to the new generation of TV sticks, it’s never been easier (or cheaper) to stream top telly into every part of your home (providing you have wifi). Today we look at three of the market-leaders.

£29.99

OK, so the Express isn’t technically a stick, but it’s so teeny-tiny it would be rude not to include it. It’s real strength is that it gives you access to a loads and loads of free channels. Of all the TV sticks reviewed here, this is one which we felt was most open for consumers. Setup was simple, and there’s also a free app so you can play your own music and photos.

£24.99

The best way to think of this is “Sky lite”. You’ll need to subscribe to a monthly package, but the good news is you’re not tied to a year-long contract. It goes without saying, Sky’s content is superb, and also included is access to 300 box sets. When Now TV was launched, high-definition TV wasn’t supported. It is now – and not a moment too soon. Another bonus is you don’t need a dish.

£39.99

Now in its second generation, this is the daddy of TV sticks. But, disappointingly, it doesn’t support 4K (you’ll have to fork out more cash for that). It does have Alexa, but as it doesn’t work across all apps, we wonder how often it will get used. That aside, Fire TV can’t be beaten for its easy navigation, blisteringly fast interface, and a brilliant choice of content.