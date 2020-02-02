Tech Talk: Derek Uchman looks at the latest Alexa gadgets

There is a whole industry out there devoted to developing gadgets that will work with the Amazon Echo. We’ve considered some of them before, but new ideas are coming out all the time. Here are three more.

TP-Link Kasa Smart Plug

£19.99

It’s not the only smart plug available, of course, but it is unusual in that it works with Google Assistant as well as Amazon’s Echo. It allows you to control any plug-in device with a simple voice command (“Alexa, turn on the coffee machine”), or through the app. There’s also a handy “away mode” that will switch lights on and off while you are away on your travels.

Amazon Wall Echo Clock

£29.99

What is the Echo most commonly used for? Finding out the time, and setting alarms. So, Amazon thought it would be a good idea to invent a clock that displays a count down to any timer you set. And that’s it. At £30, it’s not the dearest gadget in the world, but it still seems too much to pay.

Tile

From £19.99

We’ve reviewed the Tile before – years ago – but it has improved a lot since then. It’s a tiny plastic square that you attach to anything you might misplace – keys, remote controls, headphones – and it will happily make a noise when you ask Alexa or an app to locate it. The process can also be reversed – press the button on any Tile and your phone will ring.