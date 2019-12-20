Tears and cheers at Dryburgh retirement complex Christmas carol concert

Children’s singing gently floated through the room at Dryburgh Gardens retirement complex and moved some members to tears.

The occasion was a Christmas carol concert laid on for residents by pupils from nearby St Mary’s Primary and it sparked a real festive spirit with the audience joining in and savouring the fun filled day.

This was the first concert of its kind at the complex and it now looks like becoming a firm fixture in the festive calendar.

The kids were all handed a selection box from Santa after they took a well-earned bow while the pupils gave out Christmas cards which they had made themselves to every resident.

Gail Nicoll, retirement house coordinator, arranged for the carol concert to take place and said: “There were quite a few tears at the front of the audience and also at the back of the room too, it was quite emotional.

“The children were really good and this has made everyone’s day at the complex.

“It is something different for the tenants and we are all about stopping isolation and also getting the outside community involved .

“We have a lot of activities throughout the year from bingo on a Tuesday to events at St Valentine’s Day, Hallowe’en and we also have day trips away. We hold fundraising coffee mornings to help pay for the events.”

Vicki Grogan, a teacher with St Mary’s Primary, helped the children launch the concert and said: “They have been really excited about it and have been practising for ages, so hopefully everyone thought it was good.

“We had 23 pupils take part and they all enjoyed it.”

Little Caitlyn Yule, aged 10, said: “I thought it was a really good concert and it made me feel happy because the people were crying happy tears.”

And 11-year-old Raphael Mendoza added: “It was good and my favourite carol was Winter Wonderland.”

The concert kicked off with White Christmas and by the fourth number, the old favourite Jingle Bells, the residents were clapping along. Then when Winter Wonderland was being belted out the residents joined in to try and raise the roof.

Sandy McCann, vice-chairman of Dryburgh Gardens’ committee, heaped lavish praise on the children and added: “They were absolutely brilliant and all the kids were really nice.

“Something like this probably will be a regular event from now on.”

Dundee firm CJ Lang provided mince pies for the residents and sweets for the school children.

Alan Brown, distribution centre manager, said: “We are trying to get more involved in the community and to support it.”