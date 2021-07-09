TEAM NEWS: Tam Courts names first competitive line-up as Dundee United boss for Kelty cup clash

Tam Courts has named his Dundee United side to face Kelty Hearts tonight.

United take on Kelty at New Central Park this evening in the first game of their Premier Sports Cup Group B campaign.

The selection represents new boss Courts’ first in charge of the Tangerines in a competitive match as they get the 2021/22 season under way.

The League Two side are one of the Fifer’s former clubs and he’ll be hoping the men he’s picked help him get his reign as Terrors manager off to a winning start.

Tam Courts’ starting XI to face Kelty: Siegrist; L Smith, Butcher, Mulgrew, Reynolds, Duffy; Pawlett, Harkes, Fuchs; Shankland, Clark.