TEAM NEWS: James McPake names Dundee side to face West Ham

James McPake has named his Dundee side to face West Ham.

The Dark Blues take on the Hammers this afternoon in their final pre-season match of the summer.

The English Premier League side have spent the last few days at a training camp in St Andrews.

They are without Euro 2020 stars Declan Rice, Andriy Yarmolenko and Tomas Soucek.

However they will still provide Dundee with a stern test ahead of the start of competitive action next week.

James McPake’s starting XI to face the Hammers: Legzdins, Kerr, Marshall, Sweeney, McGhee, Byrne, Mullen, McDaid, Ashcroft, McCowan, Adam.