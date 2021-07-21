Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Wednesday, July 21st 2021 Show Links
Sport / Dundee FC

TEAM NEWS: Dundee new boys may have to wait for debuts as James McPake gives injury update

By George Cran
July 21, 2021, 12:00 pm Updated: July 21, 2021, 1:29 pm
Dundee's Danny Mullen (centre) receives treatment against West Ham.
Dundee face Montrose tonight in the Premier Sports Cup but new signings Cillian Sheridan and Ian Lawlor may have to wait to make their debuts.

Former Celtic and St Johnstone man Sheridan signed a two-year deal with the Dark Blues on Monday.

Fellow Irishman Ian Lawlor also put pen to paper on a two-year deal and comes in to challenge Adam Legzdins for the goalkeeper spot.

However, the club are still awaiting international clearance for both new signings before they can take to the pitch.

That paperwork could arrive before kick-off, however, meaning they would be available for selection.

Around 600 Dundee fans will be making the trip up the coast for their first away day in 16 months.

Cillian Sheridan in Dundee training.
And Dens gaffer James McPake expects a stern test from Stewart Petrie’s League One side on the artificial surface.

He said: “They are a very good team.

“I like the way Stewart works. We played them in pre-season last year and they are a dangerous side if you let them do what they do.

“The pitch won’t be an issue. We were pretty vocal about those pitches last year but they are not something we fear.

“Our players are very comfortable on it. We have played two games on it already in pre-season in preparation for this game and when we go to Livingston.

“So my players have no issues on those pitches – the issue will be Montrose and if we are not up to it then they are a team that can hurt us.”

Injury update

Missing will still be striker Danny Mullen after he injured his ankle against West Ham.

Initial assessments weren’t good on that injury but a scan revealed no lasting damage and the former Livingston and St Mirren man may yet feature against Forfar on Saturday.

McPake and his coaches also found a benefit to having their game against Ross County on Sunday called off.

Dundee FC boss James McPake.
Dundee boss James McPake.

The Dens boss said: “Danny is doing well. He’s been doing some running and has joined in training a little.

“Hopefully by Friday he’ll back in full training and may be available on Saturday.

“We hope everyone at Ross County is feeling better but the weekend off gave us a chance to get 90 minutes into Cillian, Ian and Jason Cummings as well.

“We couldn’t have done that had we played on Sunday.”

 

