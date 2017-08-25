Team behind new Dundee music studio says city needs bands to thrive

The team behind a new recording studio set to open in Dundee has said the city needs a fresh crop of bands in order to thrive.

Ryan Shepherd and Steve Laing are gearing up to open Strait Up Studios in West Henderson’s Wynd on September 2.

The pair have poured about £20,000 into renovating the storage unit in which the studio is based.

It will feature three identically equipped rehearsal rooms and a state-of-the-art recording studio, all boasting the very best in amplifiers, drum kits and other music gear.

Ryan, 34, told the Tele the idea behind the West End studio was to give local bands a place to record and to practise at an affordable rate.

He said: “We’re charging home studio prices for a big professional set-up.We’re going to be charging £10 an hour for the first three or six months and then putting it up to £15 an hour.

“Other studios are charging as much as £25 an hour, and if you are recording for eight hours or so and mastering a couple of tracks, that can be expensive.”

In particular, audio engineer Ryan said Strait Up Studios would be targeted towards youngsters looking for somewhere to practise — or even learn how to play.

Ryan added: “We’re trying to keep it as affordable as possible — it will always be £10 an hour for under-18s.

“When I was 18, I remember going to record music and it was expensive, a month’s wage or so. But with us, recording for a full day with a band, will be £20 or so a head. As well as the rehearsal and recording spaces, we’ll be putting in a pool table and some games consoles so you can kick about for a bit afterwards.

“It gives kids somewhere to go, keeps them off the street — and we’ll be offering lessons too.”

No expense has been spared in providing top-notch equipment, such as Orange and Blackstar amplifiers and cabinets, Rainbow drum kits and a 24-channel mixing desk in the studio.

And despite the presence of other recording studios nearby, Ryan said he was feeling confident about Strait Up’s prospects.

He said: “You always see a KFC next to a McDonald’s, don’t you?”