Teaching union rejects faculty-based system planned by Dundee council

The local branch of Scotland’s largest teaching union has hit out at council plans to implement a faculty-based system in secondary schools.

The Dundee Local Association of the Educational Institute of Scotland has expressed concerns about Dundee City Council’s proposal to introduce the system and has voted against the move.

It does not believe the proposals “represent a positive way forward for secondary education in Scotland”.

EIS members in Dundee voted to reject the council’s proposal to implement the model in a recent ballot, with 92% voting against on a 72% turnout.

David Baxter, EIS Local Association secretary for Dundee, said: “Despite an overwhelming rejection of the proposals by secondary teachers, Dundee City Council is still insisting on pressing ahead with these ill-conceived plans.

“A move to faculties will remove subject specialist principal teachers from school departments, leading to a significant loss of experience in key subjects.”

The EIS also hit back at the council’s claim that a move to a faculty structure will improve attainment.

Mr Baxter said: “This just simply isn’t true. Evidence from other areas where faculties have been introduced confirms that this model of school structure has a negative impact on pupils and teachers alike.

“The planned moved to faculties has no educational merit.”