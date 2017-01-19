Teacher numbers and care home places could be cut in parts of Tayside in a bid to save money, an MSP has claimed.

During a meeting of the Scottish Parliament’s finance committee, Mid Scotland and Fife MSP Murdo Fraser said the proposals for Perth and Kinross were among several being mooted.

He said Perth and Kinross Council is considering cutting 24 secondary teachers, scrapping primary school swimming lessons, the community warden scheme and 94 care home places.

It was also suggested that a price rise of 60p could be levied on school meals.

Mr Fraser said today: “At a time where bed-blocking is a huge problem, it seems almost inconceivable for the council to be considering cuts to care home places.

“At a time where the performance of our children in literacy and numeracy is slipping, 24 teachers in English and maths face the chop.

“And at a time when community safety has never been more important, this council is considering getting rid of the community warden scheme.

“I would urge the SNP administration on Perth and Kinross Council to think hard before deciding to cut services along the lines planned.”

Councillor Dave Doogan, SNP deputy group leader in Perth and Kinross, said the council’s final proposals would be the result of “months of work, consideration and refinement”.

He said: “Our budget will seek to maintain the maximum availability of high quality public services which people in our communities have come to expect and to do so with both fairness and sustainability to the fore.

“The appropriate time to discuss these budget proposals will be at the full council meeting in February rather than speculating from a position of ignorance on the opposition benches in Parliament.”

Councillor Bob Band, convener of Perth and Kinross Council’s lifelong learning committee, said with class sizes going up, teacher numbers would increase as well. He declined to comment on other aspects of Mr Fraser’s claims.

A council spokeswoman said: “Perth and Kinross Council’s budget will be set on February 9 and the proposals will be published as part of the agenda and reports a week before that. No budget decisions have yet been made.”