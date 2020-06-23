Teachers and education bosses redrafting August return plans

Education bosses and head teachers who had drawn up blended learning models are now revising action plans for a full return in August.

With just days until schools break off for the summer holidays, they are working against the clock to redraw proposals for to get pupils back in class with no social distancing should coronavirus remain suppressed.

Many schools had already issued schedules to parents of the days pupils would attend, with some secondary pupils to be in class for just one day a week.

Fife

Fife Council said implications of Education Secretary John Swinney’s announcement on Tuesday are being considered.

Executive director of education and children’s services, Carrie Lindsay, said: “We will be continuing to work hard to get the best possible learning experiences up and running for all of our children and young people within the advice and guidance available.

“We will be looking at the implications for our staff, pupils and parents as we work towards all children and young people returning to school in August.

“The safety and wellbeing of our children, young people and staff will continue to drive our planning.

“We’ll share information on revised plans as soon as we have further guidance and are able to outline how it will work in Fife.”

Dundee

Dundee City Council said it would also work with staff, parent councils, trade unions and the Scottish Government to prepare for the possible resumption of full-time education from August and said families will be kept informed.

Angus

Angus Council’s children and learning convener Derek Wann said the authority would continue to plan for the “worst case scenario” of blended learning.

Perth and Kinross

Perth and Kinross Council lifelong learning convener Caroline Shiers said officers, head teachers and their staff had put an enormous amount of work into devising models for blended learning.

She said: “I am concerned that they now need to review those plans in a short period of time.

“This is unfortunate this close to the end of term and I hope clarity will be given quickly about the work needing done to plan for a full return to school.”