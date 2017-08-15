Children across Dundee go back to class today as the new school term officially starts.

Across the city, approximately 1,700 children will be starting P1 on today.

Many parents will breath a sigh of relief that their little angels are back to school after the long break.

For some though it will be an emotional day as their little ones take in their first day at primary school.

Tissues will be at the ready as they snap pictures outside the school gates and watch their angels head off with their new pals.

It will be a tough day for teachers too.

Many will be left seeing double as 22 sets of twins begin school life across the city.

There are also two sets of twins each at Ancrum Road, Our Lady’s RC, St Pius X RC, and Downfield Primaries.