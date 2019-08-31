Teacher who denies historic sexual abuse at Dundee schools bailed at sheriff court

A teacher who stands accused of a multitude of historical sex offences has continued to maintain his innocence at a pre-trial hearing in Dundee.

James Skelton Smith, of Nelson Street, appeared before Sheriff John Rafferty to continue his not-guilty plea to several sexual assault charges said to have occurred over an 11-year period.

Smith has been accused of an indecent assault in 2008, two assaults upon one woman in 2009, and indecently assaulting children at a Dundee school in 2010, 2018 and 2019.

Smith, 57, has also been accused of disorderly conduct between August 15 2016 and July 1 2018 while working as a teacher at a school, dropping a pencil or similar and looking up the skirts of female pupils as he retrieved it.

A defence motion for a further intermediate diet ahead of Smith’s trial was granted and fixed for September 5, and Smith’s bail was continued.