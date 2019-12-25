Tea towel showcasing Kirriemuir helps charity to clean up

A tea towel highlighting landmarks in Kirriemuir has made more than £1,500 in just over three months.

Launched in September by Sally Campbell and designed by artist Lindsay Duthie, the tea towel features landmarks such as Peter Pan author JM Barrie’s birthplace, Camera Obscura, and the Bon Scott statue.

The proceeds from the sales have gone to the Kirriemuir Day Care, who cared for Sally’s husband’s aunt before she died.

There are six selling outlets in Kirriemuir and Sally hopes to increase the outlets in the future.

Sally said: “I am absolutely delighted to have raised this money for such a valuable resource provider in Kirriemuir.

“There has been positive feedback and the global distribution acknowledges the need for the Kirriemuir tea towel and Lindsay’s artistic talents.”