Tea Time Mini Quiz: Hotly anticipated event a great success

Dozens of teams donned their thinking caps for the Tele’s first ever Tea Time Mini Quiz Live.

All tables at the venue, in the Queen’s Hotel, had been snapped up ahead of time for the hotly anticipated event on Friday night.

In total 21 teams took part in the contest, hosted by Tele editor Dave Lord, with

the questions by quiz master Steve Finan.

The winning team were Agatha Quizties – made up of Gillian McCubbin, Shaun Brown, Susan Young and David Young.

But if you missed out on a table for the live event, don’t worry as the Tele is also offering readers the opportunity to host their own quiz night using the Tea Time Mini Quiz book.

Retailing at £4.99 from street vendors, at selected newsagents and from the paper’s city centre headquarters at Meadowside, the book features a selection of mini quizzes and missing link puzzles that have been printed in the Tele through the years.