Tayside’s new police pooch Stig a hit with the public as he gets ready to sniff out crime

Tayside Police Division’s latest canine crimestopper has proven a big hit with the public.

Police dog Stig was revealed by Police Scotland’s Tayside Division on Facebook today, with more than 1,000 people reacting to the post welcoming him to the force.

Meet Tayside Division's newest recruit – Police Dog Stig 🐶#NewRecruit #GoodLuck #Keepingpeoplesafe Posted by Tayside Police Division on Monday, 10 February 2020

According to Police Scotland, the partnership between police dog and handler lasts 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The day starts early for officers as the dogs must be fed early enough to allow time for their food to go through the system properly.

© Police Scotland/Facebook

The dogs can be involved in strenuous activity so it is important that they are well prepared. Not allowing sufficient time for the dogs to digest their food can later lead to health complications if they are involved in activity too soon after.

Dogs live with the officers at home, and officers generally have two dogs but some live with up to four dogs at a time which typically is a general purpose dog; usually a German Shepherd, a specialist “sniffer” dog, which is usually a spaniel.

There is also usually a puppy in training either to be a general purpose dog or a sniffer dog, and a retired dog.

It’s the dog handlers responsibility to look after their dogs and make sure they are disciplined in their duty and in peak physical condition.