Tayside’s emergency departments are top performing in UK

Tayside emergency department have been named the top performing A&E in the UK.

NHS Tayside’s emergency departments consistently exceed the 95% four-hour waiting goal, with the latest weekly figure showing that 96.3% of patients were seen within this time frame despite the increased pressure on hospital staff during the festive period.

A statement from the health board said: “Over the past few weeks and including the festive period public holidays, it has been, as expected, an extremely busy time for the service who saw over 4,000 patients.

“Despite this increase, the teams were able to provide high-quality care to those who contacted the out-of-hours service and this was due to the hard work and commitment of staff within the service.”

NHS Tayside chief executive Grant Archibald added: “I am extremely proud that NHS Tayside consistently achieves the four-hour target.

“This is as a result of the dedicated staff within the emergency department and the wider multi-disciplinary teams right across the organisation and also our colleagues in the Health and Social Care Partnerships, councils and Scottish Ambulance Service.

“NHS Tayside has always performed well against national unscheduled care performance standards and we are all committed to maintaining and striving to improve this performance.

“This year’s winter plan details a whole system response to the additional demand. By investing in services and beds, improving access to care and changing the ways in which patients are assessed, admitted and discharged, we are maintaining services and responding to any challenges quickly.

“This means our patients are being seen quickly by the right person in the right place.”