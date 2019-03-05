Tayside’s answer to Banksy forced to give up pub wall mural half finished

Perthshire’s answer to Banksy is heartbroken after being told enough is enough by a Bridge of Earn hotel.

The Last Cast Hotel on the village’s Main Street has been Ian Imrie‘s canvas for the last month after he was commissioned to produce a mural on its exterior

The village resident had painted Oor Wullie, Snoopy and Charlie Brown, a snowman, a man in a kilt and his trademark Scottie dog.

Ian Said: ““I turned up on Sunday with scaffolding and was told I can’t do anymore. It’s not finished yet, and it would be daft to stop half way.”

For the full story, see The Courier.