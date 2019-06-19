Tayside youngsters getting the chance to work with supermodel at V&A Dundee

Young Taysiders looking to brush up on their pout and pose technique will soon get the chance to work with one of Scotland’s supermodels.

Eunice Olumide will offer up tips and advice on breaking into the industry in the three-day Fashion Camp at V&A Dundee next month.

She will also share her story of working across a wide range of design projects, as an international supermodel, broadcaster and curator.

During the course, Dundee-based fashion design brand Isolated Heroes will also help those attending create their own T-shirt or dress to take home.

The company’s founder, Samantha Paton, will speak about her route into the fashion industry, using luxury faux furs and sequins to create collections for clients including Miley Cyrus, Paloma Faith and Be Charlotte.

Techniques including design planning, pattern cutting, garment making, machine and hand sewing skills will be taught.

The event is for those aged 14-24 and will see a maximum of 10 people per session.

Tickets for the V&A event are priced at £90.