A group of Tayside women are straight-sets winners after beating tennis ace Rafa Nadal to a table at a restaurant.

The trio from Arbroath had a reservation at Rosetta Ristorante in Melbourne – where the Australian Open tennis tournament is currently taking place.

As Kerry Medford, 28, Lesley Anderson, 53, and 27-year-old Kirsten Fairweather went to get their table they bumped into Spanish tennis legend Rafa Nadal.

Unfortunately, the restaurant couldn’t serve Rafa – telling him and his party of seven that they would need to book up for another night.

Events manager Kerry told the Tele that they would have happily invited Rafa, famous for his forehand ‘banana shot’, to join them if he wasn’t with so many people.

She said: “It was so cool. We were out for dinner and there he was just standing booking a table in the same restaurant we were going.

“He had to make a booking for another night instead.”

“We would have happily let him join us but he was with seven other people too – there just wasn’t room.

“Apparently Andy Murray was there the day before.

“They all stay in the Crown Towers which is where all the fancy restaurants are so it’s the place to be for celeb spotting this week.”