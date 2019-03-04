Tayside woman the victim of identity fraud now has £3,000 overdraft set up in her name

A Tayside woman who became the victim of identity theft has now had a fraudulent £3,000 overdraft approved in her name.

The Tele revealed last week that Isobel Macdougall, 61, from Auchterhouse, received a string of letters from NatWest after a new online account was set up in her name without her permission.

Now Isobel has received another letter from the bank with the details of a hefty overdraft being added to the fraudulent account.

NatWest has confirmed an investigation into the incident is still ongoing.

Isobel said: “Every letter I have had has addressed me as if I had set up an account myself.

“NatWest has not taken any responsibility in any shape or form. It’s like it knows it’s happening and will have nothing to do with it.

“I have no intention of going back to the bank because phone calls are getting me nowhere.

“NatWest should pay for this, not me.

“I don’t have an income so I don’t know how they were able to get an overdraft approved.”

After asking for her account with Royal Bank of Scotland to be closed due to its connection to parent company NatWest, Isobel said the lack of an apology was “irresponsible”.

She said: “I have not had a letter saying sorry at all – only one saying they are looking into it.”

A NatWest spokesman said: “We sympathise with Mrs Macdougall, who was the victim of an identity theft and appreciate that this has been a very distressing experience for her.

“To carry out this kind of fraud successfully, fraudsters usually have access to their victim’s personal information, which they obtain in a variety of ways, including through social media or large scale data breaches.

“We are continually introducing measures to protect against this type of fraud and have taken steps in this specific case to ensure that Mrs Macdougall is not adversely impacted by this attempt to use her personal information.”