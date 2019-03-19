Tayside woman sheds more than four stone in preparation for charity half marathon

A Tayside woman who has shed more than four stone since August is training for her first half marathon to raise money for research into motor neurone disease (MND).

Alison Dryburgh, 43, has entered the Alloa half marathon on March 31 with her running partner Steven Green, 45, who is also running the 13.1-mile distance for the first time.

Like Alison, Steven is running to raise cash for MND research.

Steven, a fitness instructor in Perth at Bannatyne’s and British Military Fitness, said: “When I was at school I was bullied so my folks sent me to karate classes.

“It was there I met instructor Denis Scott and he changed my life.

“Under the expert tuition of Denis, I became a black belt first dan.

“He helped me so much and I am indebted to him.

“Not only did I go far in karate but fitness is now my profession.

“If I hadn’t been under his tutelage probably none of that would have happened.

“Alison and I are running the Alloa half marathon because Denis now has MND, a rapidly progressing condition that affects the brain and spinal cord.

“It attacks the nerves that control movement so muscles no longer work.”

Alison said: “The half marathon will be a real test for both of us but we are preparing well by running on a daily basis.

“I decided last August to get my weight down from 19st and have lost more than four stone since then.

“My target is to shed another two stone and getting in shape for the Alloa event has really spurred me on.

“It is a good cause we are both running for and, hopefully, we can raise a lot of cash.

“MND is an awful disease and I am delighted the cash we raise is going to this charity.”