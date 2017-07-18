A Tayside woman was marched off a Ryanair flight by armed police after she refused to put her bagpipes in the aircraft’s hold.

Jennifer Hutcheon was ushered away from the aircraft before its departure from Belgium back to Scotland.

The 67-year-old said she was then escorted by police and soldiers across Charleroi airport and told to find her own way home.

Jennifer, from Bridge of Earn, had been playing her pipes at a memorial to mark a century since the passing of her grandfather James High-Spence near, Ypres, in the First World War.

However, she said her trip was ruined after being told she could not carry her cherished instrument on board, despite them being within the airline’s hand luggage sizing policy.

The incident came about on Monday July 10 after Ryanair staff started choosing luggage to go in the hold after suitcase spaces in the cabin had run out.

Jennifer, who feared her priceless bagpipes would be damaged, told the Daily Record: “The local Ryanair crew member completely went overboard when I refused to let him take my bagpipes and I removed a sticker he put on my bag – he turned into Bonaparte.

“The next thing is that two police officers and two soldiers with big guns are telling me to leave the queue and they marched me across the airport to some offices.

“I was then led out to an exit and told to go on my way.”

The Tayside pensioner was then forced to spend the night within the airport with a friend and flew home the next day – but had to fork out £472 for new tickets home.

A spokesman for Ryanair said: “This customer was one of the last to board the aircraft and, in line with our cabin baggage policy, was asked to place her bag in the hold as the overhead lockers were full, but refused and became disruptive.

“Local police were called and removed the individual from the terminal.

“The safety and comfort of our customers, crew and aircraft is our number one priority and we will not tolerate unruly or disruptive behaviour at any time.

“This now a matter for local police.”