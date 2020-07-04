Tayside woman diagnosed with breast cancer putting best foot forward for charity

A Tayside woman who was diagnosed with breast cancer during the coronavirus lockdown is planning to walk the equivalent of the length of Scotland for charity.

Julie Foubister, 43, was given the news she had triple negative breast cancer on April 13, and since then has had an operation to remove the tumour and has started chemotherapy.

Now she is challenging herself to walk 275 miles on her treadmill and on the quiet paths around her home to raise some much-needed cash for Breast Cancer Now.

She said: “Since I got diagnosed it has been pretty good, we were able to get everything sorted during the lockdown which is incredible.

“I was really fortunate I didn’t have to wait long for the initial appointment.

“When I first went to the doctor I was fully prepared to be waiting for a good while but it was only a couple of weeks which is amazing.”

Julie had surgery on April 30 to remove the tumour and then started chemotherapy on May 29, however, she requires a second surgery because the doctors were not entirely happy with the first one, but is hopeful that will be all that is needed.

“When I got the first round of chemotherapy I was sick constantly for 13 hours and on the second day I was really groggy,” she added.

“I thought ‘I can’t just lie about’, so I dragged myself onto my treadmill in my pyjamas and it really helped so I knew that was definitely the way forward.”

After receiving tests and treatment at both Ninewells Hospital and Perth Royal Infirmary, Julie is now aiming to raise thousands of pounds for the breast cancer charity.

Initially Julie aimed to raise £2,500 but in only two days she has already matched that target.

She continued: “The greatest length across Scotland is measured from Cape Wrath to Mull and that is 275 miles, so the plan is to walk that distance.

“I have got to be careful because I am shielding so I am on the treadmill in my house and doing some quiet walks near my house.

“The first couple of days after treatment I feel pretty ropey so I will just do whatever I can, but towards the end of the cycle I get progressively better so I will do more on those days.

“It will help me to keep going knowing I have to get those miles in, especially on the days where I need that extra push.

“Breast Cancer Now has so many research projects going on specifically into the type of breast cancer I have so I am really keen to support this charity.”

Julie is raising money online at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/julie-foubister