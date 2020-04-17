Tayside woman denies stealing nearly £2,000 from her elderly mother and targeting other pensioners

A woman has been remanded in custody over allegations that she stole almost £2,000 from her elderly mother and breached her bail conditions.

Elizabeth Reid is also accused of targeting other pensioners – including a 92-year-old woman – in February this year.

Reid, 42, was remanded in custody by a sheriff and is due to stand trial in May.

Prosecutors allege that between December 31 last year and January 29 this year, Reid allegedly pretended to buy food shopping for her mother, 74, and induced her to hand over bank cards and PIN numbers.

The offences allegedly occurred at various locations in Kinross, Cowdenbeath and Dunfermline while Reid was acting as a carer for her mother.

Reid denies using the cards to obtain £1,982.42 worth of goods by fraud.

On February 4, Reid allegedly stole £100 from a man at an address in Kinross before allegedly stealing £600 from the 92-year-old woman at an another address in the town between February 5-February 24.

She additionally denies stealing £120 from an 87-year-old man at third location in Kinross.

A separate complaint alleges that Reid, of Old Perth Road, Milnathort, breached bail conditions granted on March 6 on four separate occasions by entering three addresses in Kinross and approaching the 92-year-old woman.

Appearing via video link at Dundee Sheriff Court, Reid pleaded not guilty to all of the charges that she faces.

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael fixed a trial for May and remanded Reid in custody.