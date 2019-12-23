Tayside wedding DJ nominated for Scottish Wedding DJ of the Year for third year in a row

A Tayside wedding DJ has been nominated for Scottish Wedding DJ of the Year – for the third consecutive year.

Ally Murphy is better known around these parts as DJ Ally Bongo and he is the local one-stop shop offering HD Photography, HD Photo Booth and Surround Mood Lighting alongside a crowd-pleasing disco with games and prizes included.

Ally is one of the most sought-after wedding DJs in this part of Scotland and now the Scottish Wedding Awards have recognised his work once again – which could see him bringing home the prize after February’s awards in Glasgow.

Ally said: “Growing up I was always never too far away from my father’s 1960s vinyl collection.

“I was a very keen radio listener, too, at an early age and kept up to date with the current music.

“I first had a go at DJing around the mid-90s when I got into dance music. My friend had a set of decks and I loved playing the tunes and mixing the beats together. I always fancied getting into this as an actual career.

“I purchased DJ equipment and started to advertise through Facebook. My first advert was a Like and Share competition for a free disco. This went down a storm.

“Through reviews and word of mouth, I started to become more popular throughout the north-east.

“I designed my own website and started to receive bookings through this, too.

“Each wedding reception is very carefully crafted.

“It’s personalised and suited to each client through an initial consultation meet-and-greet followed by telephone conversations and my attention to detail questionnaire.

“A wedding could well be the most important day of your life so it’s imperative the day goes without any hitches. I treat each event as if it’s my own celebration and offer a service I would expect to receive.

“The music side looks after itself and the entertainment side has come more to the forefront.

“I’ve developed a knack for laying on different entertainment, games and routines for each evening – but the essential thing is to personalise each one to suit the client and to suit the occasion.”