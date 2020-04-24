Tayside village knits and crochets rainbow patterns to raise funds for children’s hospices

A Tayside village has proved there is a pot of gold at the end of the rainbow after knitting and crocheting to raise cash for a children’s charity.

Jackie Campbell, from Invergowrie, mobilised locals to help raise funds for Children’s Hospices Across Scotland (Chas).

And they came up trumps, creating an array of stunning rainbows which are proving popular with buyers.

Jackie, a former banker, said: “I am a registered volunteer fundraiser for Chas, heading up a group of around 30 volunteers locally.

“We host various fundraising events throughout the course of each year, and last year was our best yet when we handed over £57,340 to Chas.

“As two of our upcoming events are postponed, we needed to divert our time elsewhere during lockdown.”

Last week Jackie put out an appeal for knitters and people who could crochet to help raise funds.

She said: “I asked them to help to help us create baby goods that can be sold in the Chas charity shops, once they re-open.

“Already we now have at least 20 people signed up to help with that.

“A local friend, Pauline Ramsay offered to create some beautiful rainbows for us to sell at £5 each for Chas.

“We were inundated with orders, over 40 in just a few hours, so we have now pulled in other volunteers to help with this, making pompoms and other items. We also put out a plea for more wool donations.”

Jackie said that as well as knitting and crocheting she had been approached by her team leader at Chas asking for help creating “care boxes” for hospice staff on a break from their shift in Rachel House or Robin House.

Chas has been running “virtual hospices” where it provides the same type of support it normally does in person, including financial advice, activities for children, and bereavement support, by phone and video.

She said: “A social media post and a few emails later and we have raised more than £500 in donations to help us satisfy the list, and we are just delighted. ”

Jackie said some of the items they were looking to fill the boxes included indoor plants and flowers, music speakers, a small whiteboard for messages, hand creams and incense, and healthy wrapped snacks.

“We aren’t looking for much, almost just a little care box for each hospice. We have received very many offers of assistance from local businesses and individuals,” she added.

“Among others who have helped is the local Aldi store.

“When I went to purchase hand creams, Owen, who served me, asked if I worked for the NHS as I was buying so many. I let him know that they were for Chas staff and he promptly told me to go and pick up 10 more, and he paid for them there and then. A lovely gesture and very much appreciated.”

“I have updated Chas, who are delighted with the response and we have also been asked to see whether we can assist with the purchase of activity packs for the children who are ‘attending’ the virtual hospices at this time.”