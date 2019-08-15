Thursday, August 15th 2019 Show Links
Tayside Trophy International Figure Skating competition draws to close

by Amy Hall
August 15, 2019, 9:17 am
© DC ThomsonAmy Hall with fPeter James Hallam, centre, Graham Newberry, left, and Harry Mattick.
The Tayside Trophy International Figure Skating competition, hosted by Dundee Ice Skating Club and Ice Dundee, has drawn to a close.

Skaters from across the world had travelled to compete in the event, which featured competitors from beginner right through to senior level.

The Evening Telegraph was among sponsors of the event, and features writer Amy Hall was on hand to present the trophy in the senior men’s category.

Skaters from Sweden, Lithuania and Ireland were among those competing.

Team GB Olympic Coach Simon Briggs said: “This event is a great opportunity to showcase Dundee as a sporting city capable of hosting world class sport events.

“It is great to see that so many local businesses have pledged their support, and we really welcome their help in making this a successful event on the city’s calendar.”

