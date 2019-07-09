Tayside trio complete gruelling hike of Ben Nevis for charity

Hardy hill walkers have completed a gruelling night hike of Ben Nevis for charity.

A Tayside trio took part in the weekend event to raise awareness and cash for Alzheimer’s causes – but they had to battle through the pain barrier to complete the climb.

Gary Taylor, 41, from Ardler, who helped co-ordinate the adventure, said: “It was a nightmare but it was worth it to help raise – along with other events – almost £4,000 for a good cause.

“When we were getting set to leave, the heavens opened but thankfully the rain went off just before we actually left.

“That was one positive but the rest of the night was really hard.

“If it hadn’t been for the sponsors, I would have chucked it.”

The other two hikers, Ross McNab, 39, from Carnoustie, and Andy Mills, 39, from Whitfield, were among the 170 people from all over the UK who took part.

Gary added: “About 90 minutes from the top, my legs were gone.

“It was bitterly cold and the mist was so thick that even with a head torch, you could barely see two feet in front of you.

“The rocks on most of the paths we walked on moved a bit, so you had to be switched on not to go over your ankle.

“All in all, it was torture.

“We did it in memory of Ross’s dad, Neil, who got Alzheimer’s in his 40s and died aged just 55.

“I had beanie hats made as a wee memento of the occasion, with Neil’s name on them.

“We only stayed at the top for a matter of minutes to grab a couple of pictures.

“Then it was a case of getting the gloves on because our fingers were freezing, putting on some more clothing, then starting back down.

“I felt great coming down but Ross struggled a bit with fatigue and tight calf muscles, while Andy was great until the last half hour, then felt totally drained.

“All in all, we were done in but got the job done.

“We’d like to thank all our sponsors for their generosity.”

The trio would like to thank R&M Bearings, Pretty Little Cakes, Brown and Sons Barbers

Clarks on Lindsay Street, A&C Precision, Trevor Muir, Annfield Road Motors, Pilot Garage,

Betty Anderson, WL Gore & Associates and Dryburgh Athletic Community Club for all of their support.