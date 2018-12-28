Tayside transport group backs UK bid to tackle dangerous cycling

Transport officials in Tayside have backed UK Government proposals to prosecute cyclists who injure or kill other road users.

Tactran, the transport partnership for the region’s councils, supports plans to bring greater parity between those who drive vehicles and those riding bicycles.

There is a significant difference in how such cases are dealt with south of the border, although not so much in Scotland.

However, the Department for Transport is consulting on plans to introduce offences including causing death by dangerous cycling.

Tactran submitted its response to the consultation last month and a report was presented to members at its December meeting.

It showed that Tactran “agrees in principle” with the new laws – although it has called for “a clearer definition” of each offence and asked the government to “consider the rarity of these events”.

Members also called for incidents to be treated differently depending on where they happen.

Their response said: “Dangerous or careless cycling within a shared use area (or pedestrian-only area) would be different to what would constitute dangerous (or careless) cycling within a segregated cycling facility.”

The statement added that cycling “should be encouraged as a positive mode choice and any changes to legislation must not discourage people from cycling”.

It also called for a focus on cycle training and the provision of better cycling facilities to avoid conflicts.

UK Roads Minister Jesse Norman said: “Behaving dangerously, whether in a car or on a cycle, risks the lives of other road users and is completely unacceptable.

“We must prevent those tragic cases where victims have been killed or seriously injured by irresponsible cycling behaviour and the devastating impact it has on their families.”

The results of the 12-week consultation have yet to be made public.