Tayside traffic police speak to more than 200 bikers over weekend

Officers from Tayside Road Policing Unit spoke to over 200 bikers this weekend on the A85 and A93.

Police Scotland carried out marked and unmarked patrols of the roads as part of the ongoing Motorcycle Safety campaign.

Over 200 bikers were spoken to, with police advising the “vast majority” were riding safely and sensibly.

Inspector Greg Burns, said: “As the Covid restrictions gradually ease and we head into the better spring and summer weather, we’re expecting to see a rise in the numbers of motorcyclists taking advantage of the superb roads we have in our area.

“It was pleasing to see that very few of the bikers we spoke to this weekend required corrective advice on their manner of riding, and the feedback we received from the bikers we engaged with across the weekend was overwhelmingly positive.

“Long may this continue, and as always, we would ask all road users to display courtesy and good, safe, road sense at all times.”

It follows other road safety campaigns operated by Police Scotland, including operate close pass.

Aimed at increasing cyclist safety, the campaign recently saw 10 drivers pulled over in Fife for passing two close to undercover police on bikes.