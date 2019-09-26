Tayside toddler with rare medical condition sets sail on River Tay boat trip

Brave toddler Albie Valsinger took to the water yesterday on a fun-filled River Tay trip as he battles a lifelong illness.

The two-year-old was treated to a day out by Taymara charity group in recognition of his fight with rare condition Prader-Willi Syndrome.

The hallmark of the condition is hyperphagia, an insatiable hunger meaning Albie’s body never stops wanting food.

His mum Louise, 40, who is a teacher at Perth High School, said: “It is so rare it only affects one in every 15,000 children and he was diagnosed at birth.

“It’s lifelong and we are hoping to raise more funds for research.

“I organised a sponsored walk a few months back around Loch Leven Park and we collected £14,000 which was great.

“Albie is treated just the same as any other child and our four-year-old daughter, Mariella, has been great with him.”

Louise added: “It can limit the independence of those who have the condition if no treatment can be found, which is why I’m raising money for research.

“The charity is Foundation For Prader-Willi Research UK. I will organise the sponsored walk again and there are plans for other events.”

Her husband Joakim, 48, who is a pilates instructor based at Perth Airport, said: “Albie has been really excited about this trip which is a very different experience for him.”

Albie was thrilled to steer the boat, assisted by helmsman Tony Lee, and he sounded the horn on several occasions during the trip.

Tony, 71, a trustee with Taymara, said: “I love these kind of trips and it is one of the reasons why I joined up with Taymara.

“We also take out people from Options In Life which used to be Autism Scotland.

“We are hoping to revamp the engines on the boat which is about 40 years old now. So we will be looking at fundraising projects shortly.”