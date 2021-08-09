Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
News / Local / Perthshire

Tayside Tesco boss posed as child on Snapchat to send filth to youngsters

By Gordon Currie
August 9, 2021, 12:20 pm Updated: August 9, 2021, 12:57 pm
Steven Gibson posed as a child on Snapchat
A supermarket manager scoured social media to hunt down local children he could bombard with graphic sexual images and conversation.

50-year-old Steven Gibson trawled through Facebook to find young girls near his home and then posed as a child to lure them onto a Snapchat group he set up.

Father-of-one Gibson, who faces being sacked by Tesco, sent cartoon images of characters from TV show Family Guy to the 12 and 13-year-old members of the group.

The children – who had been conned into thinking the group had been set up by a school friend – called in the police after Gibson started sending images of a naked penis.

Gibson was placed on the Sex Offenders Register at Perth Sheriff Court and sentence was deferred for the preparation of social work reports.

He was released on bail.

50-year-old set up group

Fiscal depute Rebecca Kynaston told the court: “The complainers were all 12 and 13 at the time and the accused is a 50-year-old male and has a Snapchat account called ‘My Name Is.’

“He was not known personally to any of the children, but they were all known to each other as they attended the same school in the Dundee area.

Tesco boss Steven Gibson at Perth Sheriff Court. Pic by Gordon Currie

“In 2018 they became involved in a group chat called ‘Keep It 12A’.

“The accused was a member and was believed to have originally created the group.”

He placed a sexually explicit image featuring a character from Family Guy on the chat, which was seen by all group members.

When one girl told Gibson the message was not welcome, he replied with further filth, including a picture of a penis.

Gibson asked one girl to have sex and pestered her again when she failed to respond to his request.

Gibson sent explicit content featuring the TV programme, Family Guy.

He then sent a photoshopped image of a female with a male penis over her face and the children called in the police to report the vile, month-long campaign.

Gibson of Mailer Way, Perth, admitted five charges of sending written sexual communications to children on Snapchat between May 27 and June 30, 2019.

‘Nervous’ during police search

The court was told he was traced by his user name and was “uncomfortable and nervous” while police carried out a search of his family home.

Mrs Kynaston said: “His mobile phone contained screenshots of Facebook pages of young females in the Dundee, Angus and Perth area.

“A number of those pages had the user’s Snapchat details on them.”

Solicitor Ross Donnelly, defending, said: “He has, up till now, been employed by Tesco where he is a duty manager.

“He does not realistically anticipate being able to keep his job.

“He is aware of the incredibly serious nature of what’s happened.

“It is arguably surprising that this case has been prosecuted at summary level.”

Sheriff Gillian Wade granted Gibson bail but warned him he could be sent to jail when he returns to court next month.