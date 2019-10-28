Tayside tenor and opera star bows out after successful career

An opera star is retiring after decades of hitting the high notes at venues across the world.

Grant McGeoghie has brought the curtain down on a glittering career, in which he shared the stage with the likes of the late Luciano Pavarotti and Andrea Bocelli.

The former Harris Academy pupil gave his final performance in a production of Carmen in the Maggio Musicale in Florence earlier this month.

The tenor said he has spent the past 30 years residing in Italy wowing the crowds.

Although he left Dundee in the late 1970s, Grant has regularly returned home to visit family.

Opera fans will know him better under the stage name of Grant Richards, inspired by his uncle and fellow Dundonian, Richard Horsburgh.

Reflecting on his career, he waxed lyrical about his thousands of performances across the world, including high-profile productions such as The Magic Flute.

He was spotted by talent scouts while playing the part of Nanki-Poo in the Mikado at Harris Academy.

Among the highlights was a widely publicised appearance with Pavarotti in Glasgow in the 1990s.

Grant said: “It was a bit emotional leaving the stage for the final time but I’ve spent more than 40 years travelling the world.

“I started off in the Northern College of Music in Manchester before coming back to Scottish Opera.

“I was 35 when I moved to Italy.

“Over the course of my career I’ve performed in front of the Queen and Jacques Chirac, the former president of France.”

Grant said performing in front of such dignitaries was no different from any other show.

He added: “There have been so many wonderful performances and exciting things that have happened.

“Performing in front of the Queen was no different from anyone else.”

Despite living abroad, over the years Grant has helped to raise thousands of pounds for local charities.

He said more investment needs to be ploughed into the Scottish opera scene to help a new generation of stars.