Tayside teenager remanded by sheriff over attempted robbery allegations

A teenager has been remanded in custody over allegations that he tried to rob a man.

The 17-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is accused of demanding money from the man on The Lade footpath in Perth on March 29.

Prosecutors allege that this was in an attempt to rob the man.

A second charge alleges that the teen breached the conditions of a curfew on March 20 by being out with his home address.

The teenager appeared on petition at Dundee Sheriff Court where he made no plea or declaration.

Sheriff Gregor Murray continued the case for further examination and remanded the teenager in custody meantime

In these troubled times, when many people are struggling to get out for their paper, we are pledging to help readers by providing a FREE digital edition of the Evening Telegraph for three months. Click below to register ⬇️

Follow below for the key coronavirus updates: