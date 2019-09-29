Tayside teen who plays for Scotland is a rising star in the world of hockey

Ellie Stott is a star of the hockey world who is rising fast.

The 17-year-old attends Kilgraston School and turns out for them as well as for Grove Menzieshill, one of Scotland’s top ladies sides.

She has been part of their side which has gained a whole host of success.

A Scotland U/18 and U/21 player, Ellie has also turned out for the senior Scottish Indoor side.

Older sister Katie and mum Pauline are also successful hockey players.

In fact, all three turned out in one game for Grove Menzieshill. Ellie first played for the Dundee club when she was 14.

She is one of a number of hockey players from Perthshire who have brought honour and glory to the area.

Based in Abernethy, near Perth, she was recently given a £200 grant by Perth and Kinross Sports Council.