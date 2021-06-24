Tayside SSPCA hope to rehome four cockerels after extended stay at Petterden

Tayside’s SSPCA branch are looking to rehome four rowdy cockerels, following an extended day at their Petterden centre.

The four fowl, who are named Big John, Royal Reginald, Rufio, and The Archduke, have all spent months at the centre, waiting to be given new homes.

According to staff, Big John and Royal Reginald were both abandoned by their previous owners, whil Rufio and The Archduke have spent over 100 days at the rehoming facility.

Cockerels ‘notoriously hard to rehome’

While they are impressive in both their colour and size, the birds’ infamous tempers make it hard for the charity to find them new owners.

Dale Christie, centre assistant manager, said, “These handsome chaps would make a great addition to a flock.

“Cockerels can be notoriously hard to rehome but they will complete a current group of hens and keep them in order.

“Big John came in to our care after he was sadly found dumped in a car park.

“He is a Brahma cockerel, and is quite inquisitive of his surroundings so likes to know what is going on around him.

“He is still young and has a little growing to do, and could happily live with some hens.

“Royal Reginald was also abandoned with other birds, and was in poor health when he came to us. Thankfully after some TLC he is now back to his handsome self.

“He is looking for a home where he can strut his stuff and show the ladies what he has to offer. Having a few female companions is essential to keep him happy.

“Poor Rufio has been waiting to find his forever home for over 100 days.

“He is still young and can be flighty at times, but he soon settles and will quite happily sit on your knee.

“Finally we have The Archduke who has been with us for over 160 days, making him our longest feathery resident currently.

“He would love a new home with some ladies to impress and show what he has to offer.”

Good home needed for birds

The animal expert also plans to ensure that anyone taking in one of the birds has suitable knowledge.

He added: “Any potential owner of these birds would need to have good knowledge and experience of poultry and the care they require.

“A suitable set up for these cockerels is essential, along with the correct environment to keep them happy and healthy.

“Cockerels should not be rehomed with other cockerels.

“We are desperate to find Big John, Royal Reginald, Rufio, and The Archduke a loving home to call their own, with lots of space to roam around and exhibit their natural behaviours.”