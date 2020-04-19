Tayside solicitor to give away holiday to frontline NHS worker

A Tayside solicitor is offering to send one lucky frontline NHS worker on a holiday to Spain to say thank you for their efforts during the coronavirus outbreak.

Alan Masterton, who has offices in Dundee and Monifieth, said he wanted to do something to highlight the hard work being done by frontline workers.

He is running an online competition on social media throughout the remainder of the lockdown, with the winner being given flights and accommodation to the south of Spain.

Alan said: “We as a family, like many millions of families, feel beholden to the NHS, never more so than right now.

“During this horrendous time, we wanted to do something for a worthwhile cause.

“I would like to send every frontline NHS worker on holiday – but that’s not possible so we thought this competition would be a nice gesture and give someone something to look forward to.

“Whoever wins the competition will get accommodation and flights to the south of Spain once things get back to normal.”

The competition is being run on the ‘Alan E Masterton Solicitors’ Facebook page, where members of the public can nominate someone to receive the top prize.

Alan added: “It is horrendous, these people are putting their lives on the line for us, and so many of them have died.

“We want to get some light out of the darkness we are in at the moment.

“Within an hour, we had received 500 nominations, which shows how much people are thinking about everyone at the moment.

“I am really surprised at how many people have reacted to it, we have had so many submissions.”

The competition on Facebook will run for the duration of the lockdown, and the winner will be chosen seven days after it ends.