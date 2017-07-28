Ministers and health chiefs are not prepared for the spiralling workforce crisis in the NHS, the public spending watchdog has warned.

Tayside was singled out by Auditor General Caroline Gardner for approaching the tightening staff squeeze with a huge overspend on its pay budget.

Ms Gardner warned in her report that NHS Scotland is in danger of not having enough health workers to meet demand.

A nursing union accused ministers of scrimping on staff as it pleaded with them to act quickly to stave off disaster.

Audit Scotland identified Tayside as the worst offender in a national surge in spending on agency staff and warned of the risks across Scotland of increasing vacancy rates and an ageing workforce.

In a stark warning, Ms Gardner, said: “The Scottish Government and NHS boards recognise the challenges but urgently need to improve their understanding of future demand, staff projections and associated costs, and set out in detail how they plan to create a workforce that can meet the long-term health needs of the population.”

The report said flaws in determining how many training places are required “risk not training enough doctors, nurses and midwives with the right skills for the future”.

“Medical recruitment numbers are based on replacing current numbers rather than looking at the impact of changing demand,” it added.

Theresa Fyffe, director of the Royal College of Nursing Scotland, said: “For too long, plans have been restricted by what is affordable and achievable with the staff available — rather than focusing on strategic, long-term planning to meet demand.

“The result is that Scotland has too few nursing staff in post and too few nurses being trained.”

Tory health spokesman Miles Briggs branded the research “concerning”.

Scottish Labour’s Anas Sarwar described it as “absolutely damning”.

An NHS Tayside spokeswoman said it uses agencies as the “final option” as part of protecting care standards for patients.

She said: “Like all other health boards, NHS Tayside faces challenges in recruiting to certain specialities where national shortages have already been identified.” She added they have a “proactive recruitment strategy” to reduce those shortages.

Health secretary Shona Robison said staffing levels are at a record high in the NHS.