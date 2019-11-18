Tayside service celebrates a decade of helping young people into employment

A service helping young people across Tayside secure full-time employment has celebrated its 10th anniversary.

For the past decade Barnardo’s Works Tayside and NHS Tayside have worked together to support unemployed young people to develop their skills, undertake valuable work experience, and to provide a stepping stone into sustainable employment either within or out with NHS Tayside.

The programme has given young people the opportunity to gain valuable experience in a variety of departments and roles including workforce development, learning and development prosthetics and orthotics, medical records, support services, outpatients and ward admin.

© Supplied

Martin Crewe, director of Barnardo’s Scotland, said: “We are delighted to be celebrating the 10th anniversary of our ground-breaking Barnardo’s Works Tayside initiative.

“Our experience of working with young people shows that they face numerous challenges – Barnardo’s Works addresses one of the main challenges: getting a job.

“Despite the external difficulties and unrest, Barnardo’s Works Tayside has continued to grow and works with employers in a range of industry sectors meeting their needs whilst giving young people access to genuine opportunities for sustainable employment.”

Barnardo’s Works project workers support young people through their placement, and the services employer liaison officer supports the work placement. Mentor training is also delivered to ensure that each work placement is a positive experience for employee and employer.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

Sheelagh Scott, service manager Barnardo’s Works Tayside, said: “This partnership would not be possible without the support from Alison Smith, human resource lead – employability services, and Joan Laing, employability services placement co-ordinator at NHS Tayside, and the fantastic department managers and mentors across NHS Tayside.

“The strong relationship between Barnardo’s Works Tayside and NHS Tayside continues to be a true partnership based on commitment, honesty and a determination to change the lives of local young people.”

George Doherty, director of workforce at NHS Tayside, added: “NHS Tayside has also gained valuable new staff over the years, and remains committed to this excellent partnership-based programme.”