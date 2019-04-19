Tayside runner completes Parkrun – while jogging backwards

A fundraiser has gone the extra mile by taking on Perth’s Parkrun – backwards.

Jane Scott had been taking part in the weekly event since October but decided to take the unusual step to raise funds for Parkinson’s UK.

The charity is close to her heart as her late mother was diagnosed with the disease in 2008.

It took Jane an hour to complete the 5km course, which starts at the city’s North Inch.

She said: “It felt bit weird.

“Uphill was definitely harder and I took my time going downhill, balancing forward so I didn’t fall backwards.”