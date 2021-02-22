Tayside roadside diner to star in new film named after the A90

A Tayside diner has been transformed into a movie set for the second time this year for a new film set on the A90.

The Horn, which sits on the dual carriageway between Perth and Dundee, was written into the script for the film, also called A90, due to its specific roadside location.

Establishment owner, Kenny Farquharson, welcomed film crews to his popular diner for the second time in as many months with the restaurant also starring in crime drama Pram Snatcher which was shot last month.