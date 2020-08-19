Tayside residents invited to bare all to find love on Naked Attraction

Are you looking for love? Well all you need to do to be in with a chance of finding it is bare all on national TV.

Channel 4’s Naked Attraction is back for its seventh season and the show is on the hunt for brave singletons willing to strip off to find love.

The show, hosted by Anna Richardson will see one person whittle down a group of six potential suitors, based purely on how good they look in the buff.

Executive producer Darrell Olsen said: “We’re excited to be back looking for a new batch of contestants. In these times I think many people are keen to find love and what better way than dating in reverse and starting off naked?”

Filming is set to begin in Autumn and the five-part series will air later in the year.

The show is produced by Studio Lambert North.

Anyone interested in taking part can click here to find out more.