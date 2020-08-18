Tayside residents encouraged to join coronavirus vaccine registry

Tayside residents are being invited to register their interest in taking part in local coronavirus vaccine trials.

Those interested can sign up to the UK Covid-19 vaccine registry.

Currently there are a number of coronavirus vaccines being identified and safety tested and researchers are looking for people from all backgrounds, ages, with or without an existing health condition and from all parts of the UK to take part.

The NHS Covid-19 vaccine research registry allows people to sign up and be contacted by researchers who are working on vaccine studies that are supported by the National Institute for Health Research.

Anyone aged 18 or over and living in the UK can join the registry.

Individuals provide their contact details and answer a series of personal and basic health screening questions.

Those signing up are not signing up to take part in a specific study. Instead researchers will be able to search for volunteers who have signed up and then contact people who match the criteria for their study.

They will then provide more information about the study and offer those interested an opportunity to find out more or express their interest to take part.

The service is secure and personal details are held in an NHS system managed by NHS Digital.

There is no obligation to take part in any study and anyone registering can change their mind and remove their details at any time.

Professor Jacob George, NHS Tayside Director of Research & Development, said: “We need to successfully demonstrate the safety and efficacy of vaccines in large scale clinical trials in order to make progress in our battle against Covid-19.

“I would strongly encourage the people of Tayside to support us in these efforts by joining the vaccine registry.”

For more information visit https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/coronavirus-covid-19/research/coronavirus-vaccine-research/ or www.bepartofresearch.uk.