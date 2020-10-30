Tayside residents advised not to go guising door-to-door this Halloween

Residents across Tayside are being advised not to go trick or treating door-to-door this Halloween.

Last week Deputy First Minister John Swinney urged people to avoid guising to minimise the risk of spreading coronavirus.

Now, NHS Tayside’s Interim Director of Public Health, Emmer Fletcher has backed this message.

She said: “The virus is circulating widely in the community across Tayside and we are urging people to do whatever they can to limit the spread and unfortunately this means asking children to avoid guising this Halloween.

“We understand that this will be difficult news to hear, but we must stick to the rules this Halloween. The incidence rate has been increasing across all areas of Tayside in the past few weeks, so we must do everything we can to keep everyone safe.

“Please stick to the guidance. You should not visit any other household and if you do go outdoors, please stick to six people from no more than two households.”

For ideas on how to have a safe Halloween at home click here.