Tayside pupils take part in STEM competition, with Fife school victorious

Primary and secondary school pupils from across Dundee met at Dundee Science Centre to take in SCDI’s Young Engineers and Science Clubs (YESC) Regional Celebration of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths).

Almost 80 pupils took part in the event, splitting up into teams and creating products together.

SHELL U.K. Limited, Highlands & Islands Airport Ltd (HIAL), the Royal Air Force Specialist Engagement Team, Aberdeen Science Centre and Dundee and Angus College all created three minute challenges for the pupils to take part in as they competed for top prizes.

Fife’s Canmore Primary took home the top prize for all primary schools, with Monifeith High comping out on top among secondary schools.

Thomas Wild, YESC Programme Manager, SCDI, said: “The main purpose of YESC is to inspire and enthuse young people about science and engineering through engaging them in practical and exciting challenges.

“Crucial partnerships with companies like SHELL U.K. Limited allow us to Bring STEM to life.

“Our Celebration of STEM events are a fantastic opportunity to showcase their projects, celebrate their achievements and let them see first-hand the many exciting and rewarding opportunities available within a STEM career.”