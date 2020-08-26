Tayside pupils have mixed reaction to new mandatory mask rules

It’s already been a year of unprecedented upheaval for school pupils in Tayside.

And after the turmoil of schools being closed and the exam controversy, now youngsters are facing the prospect of wearing mandatory face masks as of next week.

The regulations were announced by Education Secretary John Swinney on Tuesday mean students will have to wear masks in all communal areas, corridors and school buses from Monday.

The announcement has come following new guidance from the World Health Organisation, which suggested that all children over the age of 12 wear masks when possible.

While there will be exemptions made for medical reasons, it has been made clear that almost all students will be wearing masks by the start of September.

However, many pupils have expressed doubts about the idea, with some labelling it “pointless.”

Kerys Low, a 17-year-old sixth year pupil at Forfar Academy, said: “It’s too long for people, and if we aren’t wearing them in restaurants I don’t know why we would in schools.

“If we’re in class with teachers or pupils who are vulnerable then I understand.

© Matteo Bell/DCT Media

“I just think that it’s a bit pointless, we aren’t social distancing in any other way.”

Naomi White, a 16-year-old student at St Paul’s Academy in Dundee, has taken an even stronger stand against the new rules.

She said: “I don’t agree with it.

“The way I see it you’re just breathing in your own carbon dioxide and I have asthma, so it’s really not good for me.

“I think that people should be able to wear them if they want to, but I don’t think you should have to wear them.”

However, some have been more accepting of the new rules.

Katy Dolan, who is also a 16-year-old St Paul’s student, said: “It’s understandable, with the new rise in cases, and I don’t mind if it’s for the protection of others.

“I think it should be up to the pupils, but I’m not going to complain if we’re forced to.

“If a teacher asks me to wear one then I will.”

Meanwhile there has been a similar cross-section of opinions among parents, including those who are in favour, such as Seonaid Anderson.

The consultant psychiatrist, who has a daughter at Grove Academy, called the new rules “a good move”.

She said: “I can see why a person may not be keen to wear a mask, and I think that exemptions should be made for medical reasons, but I think that the evidence is strong enough that people should know it’s the right thing to do.

“There’s a lot of evidence which suggests it protects both the individual and the wider group.”

However, another parent was perplexed as to the effectiveness of the measures, which he claimed were arbitrary

The dad, who did not wish to be named, said: “I have children at both primary and secondary schools and to be honest the whole thing is a bit mystifying.

“It’s okay for the kids to mix in class but then when walking between classes they have to wear masks.

“Yet a few weeks ago it was fine for them to go back without wearing masks at any point.

“Kids have missed so much school, I am just glad they are back and if masks have to be part of the ‘new normal’ then so be it.

“However, there really isn’t much normal about wearing masks within the school environment and I am not at all convinced it will make one iota of difference.

“I also really feel for kids who can’t wear a mask for health reasons – or even those who can’t afford whatever kind of covering becomes fashionable. Life is about to get a bit tougher for kids in those categories I fear.”